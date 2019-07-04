Sokoto: Trauma centre provides free medical services to accident victims

ADVERTISEMENT

The Trauma Centre in the Sokoto State Specialist Hospital will be providing free emergency medical services to accident victims, especially in the first 24 hours.

The Commissioner of Health, Dr. Ali Inname disclosed this in an interview with our reporter.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Whoever come to the hospital as accident victim whatever is required for his treatment would be provided by the hospital free of charge in the first 24 hours.”

“This is very important to ensure that we save life,” he said

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Inname, The first 24 hours was the most important and very critical time where one could intervene and save life.

He added that the policy would be maintained because it was one of the landmark achievement of Aminu Tambuwal-led administration.

He noted that they would work assiduously to ensure there is a functional health facility in each of the 244 wards in the state.

“What I mean by functional, I mean a health facility that will work 24 hours and seven days of the week, providing services such as antenatal and delivery services as well as treating common illnesses, so that people in the rural areas will have access to good healthcare and reduce congestion in the city,” he explained.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App