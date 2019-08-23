  1. Home
Sokoto: Town gets facelift for Sultan’s daughter’s wedding

By Rakiya A. Muhammad, Sokoto Published Date
The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar.

Roundabouts and major streets of Sokoto were given a face-lift in preparation of the wedding of Princess Fatima daughter of Sultan Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar on Saturday.

Coordinator Local Organising Committee, Alhaji Tafida Sarkin Fadan Sokoto disclosed that subcommittees had been set up to ensure the success of the ceremony.

He called for support for a hitch-free celebration noting that important dignitaries from within and outside the country were expected to grace the occasion.

The Coordinator urged members of the public especially people of Sokoto to demonstrate their age-long tradition of discipline and hospitality.

The wedding of Princess Fatima Sa’ad Abubakar and Mahmoud Yuguda, son
of former Bauchi Governor is scheduled to hold at the Sultan’s Palace, Sokoto.

