Sokoto to launch artificial insemination programme

The Sokoto state government is to launch an artificial insemination programme soon to enhance milk and meat production in the state.

“In two to three weeks’time, we are going to launch an artificial insemination programme. We have already directed those who are interested to register with us so that we commence artificial insemination of improving our Sokoto Gudali cows,” Commissioner,

Ministry of Animal Health and Fisheries Development, Professor Abdulkadir Junaidu disclosed.

Prof Junaidu stated this at the distribution of assorted veterinary items to Zonal Veterinary offices in Sokoto.

The Commissioner said the artificial insemination programme was to ensure that those interested in the Sokoto cattle breeding programme but could not get the live animals brought into the state for cross-breeding, also benefit from the initiative.

“One interesting thing is that if you have semen, you need liquid nitrogen to maintain it, we produce liquid nitrogen here in Sokoto,“ he said.

He said the items distributed were meant to ensure prompt attention to outbreak of animal diseases throughout the state.

“For the first time, we have gotten x-ray machines. we have the mobile x-ray machine that would be used in going into villages and to rural areas that are in very difficult terrain, “he explained.

The Dean Faculty of Veterinary Medicine Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto, Professor Aminu Umar Suru said he was impressed by the giant strides in the veterinary sector.

