Sokoto to build new houses for District Heads

Sokoto State Government has disclosed plans to build new houses for district heads.

This was contained in a statement by Aminu Abdullahi Abubakar, Director of Press to the state Deputy Governor, Hon. Manir Muhammad Dan’iya.

The deputy governor, who also oversees the affairs of the Ministry for Local Government Affairs, disclosed this after a monthly meeting with the 23 LG Sole Administrators in the state.

Hon. Manir Muhammad disclosed that some newly turbaned Districts had no palaces to run their affairs, hence the need to consider their plight.

He also said the sole administrators were requested to submit names and location of Primary Schools in deplorable condition in their domain for quick intervention and renovation.

