  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sokoto to build new houses for District Heads
ADVERTISEMENT

Sokoto to build new houses for District Heads

By Rakiya A. Muhammad, Sokoto Published Date
Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal

Sokoto State Government has disclosed plans to build new houses for district heads.

This was contained in a statement by  Aminu Abdullahi Abubakar, Director of Press to the state Deputy Governor, Hon. Manir Muhammad Dan’iya.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deputy governor, who also oversees the affairs of the Ministry for Local Government Affairs, disclosed this after a monthly meeting with the 23 LG Sole Administrators in the state.

Hon. Manir Muhammad disclosed that some newly turbaned Districts had no palaces to run their affairs, hence the need to consider their plight.

He also said the sole administrators were requested to submit names and location of Primary Schools in deplorable condition in their domain for quick intervention and renovation.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.