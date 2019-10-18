Breaking News
Sokoto students get 120 bicycles

By Rakiya A. Muhammad, Sokoto Published Date
A beneficiary of GT Bank 120 bicycles donation in, with Governor Aminu Tambuwal (right) and others in Sokoto State. Photo: Rakiya A.Muhammad

One hundred and twenty bicycles have been distributed to students of four secondary schools in Sokoto state.

“Through this gift of mobility, more children will not only cover the distance in their education but stand a better chance at beating the cycle of poverty,” Divisional Head North-west, Guaranty Trust Bank, Ahmed Liman asserted.

He was speaking at the distribution of the bicycles, school bags and exercise books to some students at Government Day Secondary school Takatuku in Bodinga Local government area of the state.

Liman who represented the GT Managing Director noted that every day in rural Nigeria, millions of children walk for hours just to get to school and back.

According to him, the GTBank CARES, (CSR action for rural empowerment scheme) was started to bridge the gap between children and their education.

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal who unveiled the distribution of the bicycles, said the intervention covers schools in Silame, Takatuku, Ummaruma and Tambuwal.

A beneficiary of GTB 120 bicycles donation ,with Gov Tambuwal (right) and others in Sokoto.

