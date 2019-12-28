Sokoto Speaker: Our loyalty to APC unshakeable

ADVERTISEMENT

The Aĺl Progressives Congress (APC) is intact in the Sokoto State House of Assembly, Speaker, Rt. Hon. Aminu Manya Achida has assured.

“All what is being said are mere rumours as we are fully united,” he added, stressing that their loyalty remained unshakeable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Achida stated this Saturday, when he led the 16 members of the assembly elected on the APC platform on a courtesy call to the State leadership of the party.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

The Speaker said the visit was aimed at strengthening the bond between them and the State party leadership, as well as its elders and local government executives.

“We are here as the members of the same family and all the APC lawmakers are formidably united in all the activities of the House,” he asserted.

The Speaker applauded the state leadership of the party for its solidarity during the election of the House Leaders.

He reiterated their unalloyed loyalty and resolve to move the party and the state forward.

The House Leader, Alhaji Bello Isa, lauded the existing cordial relationship between them and the APC leadership, elders, and the party’s elected representatives at all levels.

He also affirmed the unity of all the 16 APC members at the assembly.

In a remark, APC State Chairman, Alhaji Isa Sadiq Achida, said the visit was historic and that it would further solidify the party.

He urged them to always carry along the party executives at the local government level.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App