Sokoto senator launches N8m fumigation against malaria

As part of his efforts to assist in tackling malaria, a fumigation exercise sponsored by Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, representing Sokoto North Senatorial District, has been flagged off in the state.

Over N8million was noted to have been earmarked for exercise which was flagged off at the Sokoto South Local Government Area, Sokoto State.

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the area, Alhaji Bello Mainasara who launched the exercise, described it as timely.

“It cannot come at a better time than now when the scourge of malaria is endemic. There is a need for collective efforts to tackle the menace”, he added.

He noted the gesture as a relief not only to the people of the area, but to the state as a whole.

Chairman of the Spraying Association Sokoto State, Alhaji Sani Bodinga, explained that the exercise would be conducted daily.

He said a committee had been set up to ensure proper monitoring of the exercise.

Earlier, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, disclosed that the exercise targeted five local government areas in Sokoto metropolis, which include, Sokoto South, Sokoto North, Wamakko, Kware, and Dange Shuni.

The Senator who was represented by Dr. Bello Abubakar Wamakko stated that the exercise was to help the communities in the state, to stem the tide of the malaria menace.

He revealed that the money earmarked for the exercise was for the purchase of chemicals and the provision of other logistics for the programme.

