Sokoto: Security operatives bar Journalists from inauguration of elected members

Stern looking combined security operatives Tuesday barred journalists from covering the inauguration of the 9th Sokoto State House of Assembly.

They also barred leadership of both the ruling and the opposition parties, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) who were also at the House for the inauguration ceremony.

One of the security agents told Daily Trust that they were directed by the management of the House not to allow anybody to enter the premises of the House except the elected members.

Speaking to Daily Trust on the development, the Chairman of APC, Alhaji Isa Sadiq Sadiq described the action as strange to democracy which he noted gives every citizen the right to witness inauguration and even the proceedings of members who they had elected to represent them in the house.

“We are here to witness the Inauguration and the election of principal officers of the House but to our greatest surprise we are barred by the police without any justifiable reason.

“Well, we cannot force ourselves into the House because we are law-abiding but we will remain around and ensure there is justice to all and to convey our members back after the inauguration,” he said

The chairman however, ruled out the possibility of betrayal by any of their elected members, saying “they are strongly united in protecting the interest of the party.”

APC has the majority of those to be inaugurated with 16 members ,against the 14 members elected under the banner of PDP.

