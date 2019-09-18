Sokoto:  School of Health Tech receives full accreditation for six courses

ADVERTISEMENT

Sultan Abdurrahman School of Health Technology, Gwadabawa in Sokoto state has received full accreditation for six courses.

This is just as the institution’s graduates came top among their peers in the 80 Schools of Health Technology in the country in the year 2018.

The School Principal, Malam Ahmad-Tijjani Adamu, who disclosed this on Wednesday, said the six accredited courses were out of the eight offered by the institution.

The six include Medical Laboratory Sciences, Health Information Management, Pharmacy, Environmental Health, Dental and Community Health.

He added that the two remaining courses, X-Ray as well as Nutrition and Dietetics were on interim accreditation status.

Adamu was optimistic that the two courses would soon obtain full accreditation.

According to him, dedication and hard work of management, tutors and students made the school record the achievements.

On the challenges facing the school, he highlighted shortages of furniture, classrooms, lecture theatres and staff quarters.

Adamu, however, said the school management boost the welfare of students by ensuring provision of adequate water supply and accommodation in the school.

The Principal also revealed that the institution had Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with all the Federal and State government-owned hospitals and Primary Health Care (PHC) centres.

He explained that students undergo practical attachments in such health facilities across the state.

