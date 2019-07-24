Sokoto ‘s obsolete tax law needs review, says Chairman Tax board

ADVERTISEMENT

Chairman Sokoto state Board of Internal Revenue, Alhaji Aminu Dalhatu Zurmi has said there is need to review of the rates of taxes and levies being collected in the state.

Speaking in Sokoto at a stakeholders forum Alhaji Aminu Dalhatu Zurmi said the

laws were introduced in 1988 and have not been reviewed.

“Up till now the board collects N20 as revenue in some areas which is not even enough to print receipt issued. The rates for taxes and levies collected in Sokoto state are the lowest in the country and this deemed it necessary for review.”

He also stressed the need to enact tax laws on certain financial engagements that have not been covered under the provisions of existing laws.

“There are also laws that require amendment. The board is currently reviewing the laws with a view to review upward levies collectable.”

He also said there is the need to explore certain areas where little or no revenue collection is being made.

“We want to improve our Internally Generated Revenue so that government can offer services it is mandated to deliver.”

The Chairman said more than N11billion was realised as internally generated revenue in the state from January to June this year.

Alhaji Aminu said the half year report represented 38.3 percent of the projected figure of over N28billion for 2019.

According to him, from the N4.2 billion generated in 2015, it rose to N4.5billion in 2016, to over N9billion in 2017 and N13.1billion in 2018.

Zurmi attributed the progress recorded in revenue collection in the state to new measures introduced by the state government.

