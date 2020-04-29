Sokoto records three COVID-19 deaths as cases reach 19

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto state has announced the death of three people as a result of the COVID-19 infection.

According to the governor, all three victims had a history of other diseases such as diabetes, asthma and high blood pressure.

Daily Trust gathered that among the deceased was a police officer attached to the Government House, ASP Sahabi Masau.

It would be recalled that the Commissioner of Health, who doubles as the chairman of the state Taskforce on COVID-19, Dr. Ali Inname had in a press briefing on Monday said there were 10 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.

However, Tambuwal, in a broadcast Tuesday night, said the number of active cases in the state have increased to 19.

“Eighteen people were tested by NCDC and nine turned out to be positive. Most of the victims have had previous contact with the two initial index cases in the state.

“Out of the 54 tests carried out from the state, 19 were positive and unfortunately today we recorded three COVID-19 associated deaths in the state who also have a history of other diseases such as diabetes, asthma and high blood pressure,” he said.

