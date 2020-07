ADVERTISEMENT

After more than three weeks Sokoto state on Sunday recorded a fresh case of the coronavirus.

State Commissioner for Health who is also Chairman Sokoto Committee on COVID-19, Dr Ali Inname, disclosed this in Sokoto.

He said the new case came after 24 days of zero- incidence, adding that total tests so far were 931.

He put confirmed cases at 154 and total negative cases at 777.

Inname said a total of 137 patients were discharged and that 16 deaths were recorded in the state.

