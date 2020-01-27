Sokoto re-run polls: Police arrest 8 for electoral offences

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sokoto State Police Command Monday said it arrested eight persons during the conduct of the last Saturday re-run elections in the State.

Police Public Relations Officer of the command, ASP Muhammad Sadiq disclosed this while giving an update on security during and after the re-run elections held in Sokoto South, Sokoto North, Binji and Isa local government areas of Sokoto State.

He said the suspects were apprehended for various electoral offences and that they were being investigated for possible prosecution.

Sadiq asserted that the command did not mince words on its resolve to ensure a hitch-free election in the State and that it had clearly enumerated the rules of engagement for political actors and the electorates, as well as the roles to be professionally played by security operatives.

These, he pointed out, were in addition to the provision of Joint Operations Room distress call lines.

“These proactive measures led to a successful re-run election in the State, lest the one in ISA L.G.A that was thwarted due to the activities of bandits, the fate of which will be decided by The Independent National Electoral Commission,” he stated.

The PPRO added:” The Sokoto State Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Sani Kaoje psc enjoins members of the public to shun all forms of crime and endeavour to furnish the Police with credible information that could be utilized in enhancing security in the State.”

