Sokoto: Police parade 27 over banditry, homicide, others

Sokoto state Police Command has paraded 27 suspects in connection with different criminal cases across the state.

The suspects who were paraded on Monday at the State Police Command headquarters, were arrested for culpable homicide, banditry, and dealing in Indian hemp and armed robbery.

Police Public Relations Officer, Sokoto Command, ASP Muhammad Abubakar Sadiq, who briefed journalists on the arrests, said among the suspects was one Sirajo Yau in Goronyo local government area of Sokoto who butchered a young boy (name withheld) now deceased and later plucked out his left eye.

“The suspect was arrested by the Police; during interrogation, he confessed to the act and mentioned that he was asked to bring a human being left side eye by one Aliyu Usman,” the PPRO stated.

Aliyu Usman was also among those paraded by the Police.

Also paraded was a dismissed Police Officer, Sada Lawal, who was arrested for dealings in Indian hemps.

“He was dismissed as a Corporal and he now engage in dealing with Indian Hemps. He was dismissed on the ground of theft. He stole from the Exhibit Room where he was serving. This dismissed Police Officer is appealing to be reinstated back to the Nigeria Police Force, yet is he is major drug peddler in Sokoto.”

The police spokesman added: “He has been impersonating the Police. He has an ID card of the Police with him, and in the ID card he promoted himself to the rank of Sergeant.”

The PPRO also said among those paraded was one Hali Yahya a.k.a Hali custom, whom he noted as the largest distributor of Indian hemp in Sokoto.

