Sokoto: Police launch manhunt as gunmen kidnap lawmaker

ADVERTISEMENT

The Police in Sokoto have launched a manhunt as gunmen reportedly abducted the member representing Denge/Shuni State Constituency at the Sokoto state House of Assembly, Aminu Magaji Bodai.

Police Public Relations Officer Sokoto Command, ASP Muhammad Sadiq Abubakar confirmed this to Daily Trust in Sokoto.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stated: “At about 1:30 hours in the early hours of today, we received an information at Denge Shuni Division that armed persons numbering about 10, suspected to be kidnappers, went to Bodai village of Denge Shuni local government and kidnapped member representing Denge Shuni constituency at the state House of Assembly, one

Honourable Aminu Magaji Bodai .”

ADVERTISEMENT

The PPRO added upon the receipt of the information, the DPO immediately called the Commissioner of Police who directed that additional manpower be dispatched from the state police command headquarters to the scene.

This, he said, was to ensure the police comb the bushes and smoke out the criminals and possibly rescue the kidnap victim.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App