Sokoto police calls for ban on Shi’ite activities

Sokoto police commissioner Ibrahim Kaoje has advised the Sokoto state government to enact a law banning Shi’ite activities in the state as done in Kaduna state.

He gave the advice while briefing newsmen on the recent arrest of eight members of the group who along with other members seized AK 47 rifle from a policeman during their Ashura procession in Illela local government area of the state.

Kaoje noted that his men were able to recover the rifle but its magazine was still with them and they were making effort to recover it too.

The police also arrested suspected kidnappers, Baito Na’alti of Dalijan village, Kebbe and his gang members, following a series of complaints against them.

Similarly, they arrested one Kabiru Bello ‘m’ of Manmande village Gwadabawa local Government Area Sokoto having armed himself with a knife, hired a motorcyclist one Aliyu Usman ‘m’ of Kofar Kware Area Sokoto (now deceased) from Sultan Palace area to Nakasarin Barebari along the Western bye-pass area, Sokoto.

While on their way, the suspect was said to have deliberately stabbed the deceased in the neck and dispossessed him of his Daylong motorcycle with registration TWB 38UQ.

