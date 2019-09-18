Sokoto peace deal with bandits ongoing – Tambuwal

ADVERTISEMENT

Negotiations between Sokoto State Government and bandits are ongoing, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has said.

He added that acts of banditry being perpetrated in the state would soon be nipped in the bud.

Tambuwal stated this Tuesday when acting GOC 8th Division, Sokoto, Brigadier General Aminu Bande paid him a courtesy visit at Government House, Sokoto.

He noted that the new GOC’s vast experience would be useful in proffering lasting solutions to the current security challenges confronting the zone.

The governor expressed the support of the state government and the people to the Nigerian Army towards effective discharge of their duties.

Earlier, Brigadier General Bande urged the state government to continue to pursue the Katsina peace initiative.

He said the division would not rest on its oars in tackling kidnapping, cattle rustling and banditry in the zone.

