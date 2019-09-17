Sokoto: Peace deal with bandits ongoing, says Tambuwal

ADVERTISEMENT

Negotiation between Sokoto State Government and bandits is ongoing, says Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal on Tuesday.

He adds that acts of banditry being perpetrated in the state would soon be nipped in the bud.

Tambuwal disclosed this when the acting GOC 8th Division Sokoto, Brigadier General Aminu Bande, paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House, Sokoto.

He noted that the new GOC’s vast experience would help in ensuring lasting solution to the current security challenges confronting the region.

The governor expressed the support of the state government to the Army personnel towards effectively discharging their duties.

Earlier in his remark, Brigadier General Bande urged the state government to continue to pursue the Katsina peace initiative.

He said the division would not rest on its oars in tackling kidnapping, cattle rustling and banditry in the region.

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App