Sokoto pays N300m exam fees to WAEC, NECO

By Rakiya A. Muhammad, Sokoto Published Date
File Photo

Sokoto State Government Thursday disclosed the payment of N300 million to the WAEC and NECO as part of the costs due to them for the 2018/2019 examinations.

“The amount is for the payment of examinations fees for students who sat for the two examinations organized by the two examination bodies,” says Public Relations Officer, State Ministry for Basic and Secondary Education, Nura Bello Maikwanci  in a statement in Sokoto.

The move, he said, was to ensure prompt release of the results by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and the National Examinations Council (NECO).

He urged parents and students to exercise more patience, stressing that government was doing everything possible to ensure the release of their results in good time.

“It is expected that with this development the results of the students would soon release,” he stated.

