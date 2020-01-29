Sokoto partners Britain to strengthen legal system

ADVERTISEMENT

Sokoto State is to partner Britain to strengthen the state’s legal system.

This came to light when a delegation from Britain led by a member of the country’s parliament and its former justice minister, Helen Grant paid a visit to Governor Aminu Tambuwal .

The delegation was in Sokoto to assess the justice system towards capacity building for judges, magistrates and law officers.

Speaking ,Grant noted that the initiative would enhance the rule of law and the evolution of a people-friendly judicial system in Sokoto

She underscored the importance of the partnership between the United Kingdom and Africa, noting the recent ‘UK-Africa investment Summit’ in London.

According to her, a strong partnership had been built between the United Kingdom and Africa.

In a remark,Governor Aminu Tambuwl asserted that the relationship between Sokoto and Britain predates Nigeria as a nation.

The Governor pointed out that some of the city’s streets and roads were named after some Britons such as Clapperton, Barth and Lander among others.

He added that the state inherited the legal system from Britain.

Tambuwal noted Sokoto as proud of its history, heritage and contributions to humanity as well as peace in the world.

