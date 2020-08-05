Sokoto pardons 17 inmates

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has granted pardon to 17 inmates serving various jail terms at the Sokoto Central custodial centre.

Three of the inmates were serving terms for federal offences while the rest for state offences.

According to the state Commissioner for Justice, Suleiman Usman (SAN), “The pardon takes cognisance of the executive powers vested in the governor to offer mercy to inmates by the 1999 Constitution as amended.”

He noted that the gesture was aimed at enabling the ex-prisoners to reunite with their family members and become decent citizens.

“It was also intended to decongest the prison and protect the inmates from being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” he added

The commissioner called on the pardoned inmates to shun vices and engage in viable ventures that would uplift their living standards.

Suleiman also presented N50, 000 cash assistance to each of the pardoned inmates from the state government to enable them set up useful business as they start a new life.

The Deputy Controller in charge of the Prison, Mallam Idris Muhammad, on behalf of the state controller thanked the state government for its continued support and encouragement to the prison.

