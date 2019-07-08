Sokoto: Over 1000 visas collected as 2,252 intending pilgrims complete payment

ADVERTISEMENT

Sokoto States Pilgrims Welfare Board has so far received about 1500 visas for its intending pilgrims.

Head of Operation of the agency, Alhaji Abdulganiyu Muhammad, who disclosed this Monday, also said over 2,252 prospective pilgrims had completed their payment.

He added that the registration was ongoing.

Muhammad noted that 4,844 seats were allocated to the state but that they were expecting over 3000 pilgrims for 2019 Hajj operation.

He attributed the delay in the completion of the fair by most intending pilgrims to economic hardship and insecurity.

Muhammad explained that some people were afraid of paying for hajj for fear of kidnapping.

He assured the intending pilgrims that the state government had made adequate arrangement to ensure hitch free exercise.

“We have made adequate arrangement as we formed committees that would look after their welfare while at the Holy land,” he said.

He called on intending pilgrims to cooperate with the agency and its officials, adding that they were doing their best to give them the best before, during and after the annual rituals.

He further appealed to them to be good ambassadors of the state and Nigeria by strictly observing the laws of the Holy Land.

