Sokoto NMA chair tests positive for COVID-19

The chairman of the Sokoto state chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Dr. Sani Abubakar, has tested positive for the coronavirus infection.

This was the first index case in the state as announced by Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal in a late hour statewide broadcast on Monday.

Dr Sani posted on his Facebook account that “I have been tested and confirmed positive for COVID-19 today (Monday).

“I have commenced treatment and currently, I am clinically stable.

“I have no travel history or contact with any confirmed or suspected case so far.

“Also, I have been in isolation and suspended physical contact with family, friends and associates since I was pronounced a suspected case. The Sokoto state Task Force is doing the needful.

“Finally, I want to draw the attention of my colleagues that we have probably reached the dreaded phase of community transmission. We should be more vigilant, maintain ALL standard precaution and STAY SAFE.”

Daily Trust reports that as at 11:10pm on April 20, there are 665 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria., with 188 having recovered from the disease and discharged while 22 had died, according to data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

However, Governor Tambuwal said the index person was currently receiving treatment at the Usman Danfodio Teaching Hospital, Sokoto.

“And now that the case has been confirmed, he shall be transferred to the Sokoto state established isolation centre at Amanawa.

“I appeal to our citizens to continue to obey and respect all the measures as laid out by all the health experts for us to continue to contain the spread of this virus, which is a reality.

“We have heard about it before, but it is now here with us. We must, therefore, redouble our efforts as a government and as citizens to curtail the spread.

“I, therefore appeal once again, that all measures put in place should continue to be respected. And, if need be, for the safety of the generality of the people of Sokoto state, we may take further necessary measures.

“I, therefore before hand, appeal for support and cooperation, in the best interest of all of us. We pray that God Almighty shall Grant him speedy recovery and that God Almighty shall help us to curtail the spread of this pandemic,” he said.‪

