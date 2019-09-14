Sokoto: LG targets 62,000 children for polio immunization

ADVERTISEMENT

The Dange Shuni Local Government Area of Sokoto State is targeting some 62,000 children in the new round of polio immunization exercise which started today.

The deputy Director of Health in the area, Bello Arzika, revealed this to our reporter who monitored the exercise in the area.

He said that 71 people had been recruited for the exercise which would last for four days.

According to him, adequate arrangements were made to ensure no child was missed out.

He said: “All stakeholders, including traditional, communities and religious leaders, are committed towards the success of this exercise,” he stated.

“And there is availability of vaccines and enough cooling system in addition to sweet that we offer vaccinated children.”

Arzika said there was no case of non-compliance so far recorded.

One of the focal officers, Mode S. Tasha said parents were complying with their teams.

Similarly, one of the supervisors interviewed said they were allowed by heads of Islamic Schools to immunize eligible children in the area.

“We started around 7am and so far, we have immunized about 200 children, including Islamiyya pupils,” she said.

