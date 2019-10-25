Sokoto killings: Tambuwal inaugurates fact-finding committee

ADVERTISEMENT

Sokoto State Government has inaugurated a committee to investigate the recent killings involving some men of the Nigerian Air Force.

The 10-man committee comprised representatives of Sultanate Council, Civil Society, Nigerian Army ,Air Force,Civil Defence, DSS, Ministry of Justice and Ministry of Careers and Security Matters,(MOCS).

Deputy Commissioner,Criminal Investigation Department, DCP Charles Mozie is Chairman while Secretary is Abdulkadir Muhammad from MOCS.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar was represented in the committee by Ubandoman Sabon-Birni, Alhaji Malami Malami Maccido and Distric Head of Gagi, Alhaji Sani Umar-Jabbi.

Inaugurating the committee, Governor Aminu Tambuwal said the representation indicated the seriousness the government attached to the issue.

Tambuwal who was represented by Commissioner, Careers and Security Matters,Retired Col.Garba Moyi noted the committee as a fact finding one.

He said the state government would work on the outcome of the committee’s assignment.

He urged the members to be just and honest in carrying out the task.

The committee has five days within which to submit its report ,which is expected on Tuesday October 29.

