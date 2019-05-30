  1. Home
Sokoto: I’ll be just to all – Tambuwal

By Abubakar Auwal, Sokoto Published Date
Aminu Tambuwal
Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal

Sokoto State Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal says he holds no grudges against anybody, promising to be just to all irrespective of party affiliation.

Speaking after his second term inauguration yesterday, he said he would carry everybody along as he is a governor for all the people of the state.

He called on members of the opposition parties to join hands with him to take the state to the highest level of progress.

“As we open a new chapter, I will make every sacrifice in propelling the progress of our dear state,” he assured.

