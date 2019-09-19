  1. Home
Sokoto: House Leader wins at tribunal

By Rakiya A. Muhammad, Sokoto Published Date
The Election Petitions Tribunal, sitting in Sokoto has dismissed the petition challenging the emergence of House Leader, Bello Isa Ambarura, as winner of the March 9, 2019, Illela Constituency election.

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the election, Hon Dayyabu Adamu Kalmalo, had filed the petition against Ambarura of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Kalmalo had alleged that there was substantial non-compliance with the electoral laws adding that the election was invalid by reason of some electoral malpractices.

Kalmalo also claimed that Ambarura was not duly elected by the majority of the lawful votes cast.

Delivering his judgement on Thursday, Justice I. Iwodi pointed out that the burden of proof of the allegations made by the petitioners rested on them but that presented hearsay evidences.

He said the petitioners failed to prove their case beyond reasonable doubt.

The judge noted that the petitioners presented hearsay as evidences.

