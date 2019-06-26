Sokoto Hisbah arrests suspected kidnapper, 44 others

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sokoto State Hisbah Commission has arrested a 27-year-old a tricycle operator, popularly called, Keke NAPEP, Bashar Bello, for allegedly kidnapping two under-aged girls in the state.

One of the victim is 13 years and the other one is 14 years and they are still under custody.

The suspected kidnapper was arrested around 1 a.m. on Friday at Kwannawa area.

The Commander of the Commission, Dr. Adamu Bello Kasarawa told our reporter that in his confessional statement, the suspect said he was sponsored by somebody to kidnap the girls but had refused to disclose the identity of his sponsor.

“He bought a sachet of pure water from his victims at Kasuwan Daji area after which he offered to take them home but they became unconscious after boarding the tricycle.

“He first took them to one hotel at old airport area where the alleged sponsor was staying but didn’t meet him in the hotel and decided to look for him elsewhere but luck ran out of him as he was arrested by our men who were on patrol around Kwannawa area around 1a.m. on Friday,” Kasarawa said

The commander said they would hand him over to the Department of State Security for further investigation.

He said the commission has also arrested six sex hawkers including three who are married women.

Kasarawa noted that one of the married women was tested HIV positive and they had called their parents and notified them about the arrest.

He added that one Shafi’u Ibrahim of Farfaru area was also arrested for alleged impersonation and armed robbery by the commission.

He further explained that the arrests were made during their special operation code named “Operation Godiyan Allah” to thanked God for the successes recorded since their establishment five years ago.

