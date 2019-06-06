Sokoto: Govt. to review salaries of traditional leaders

ADVERTISEMENT

Sokoto state government on Thursday disclosed plans to constitute a committee to review the salaries of traditional leaders in the state.

The move, Governor said, was to make traditional leaders contented in their various domains.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tambuwal revealed this when Sultan of Sokoto Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar paid him a Sallah visit at Government House sokoto.

He applauded the Sultan for what he described as his effective leadership and commended the district heads, community leaders and religious leaders for their support to the administration since its inception.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor assured of continuous respect to the traditional institutions.

Earlier Sultan Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar urged political the leaders to unite for the common good of the people.

He lauded Governor Tambuwal for always consulting traditional rulers on matters concerning their communities.

The royal father hinted on the imperative for a stake holders’ meeting to deliberate on the challenges confronting the state.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App