Sokoto govt moves to stop influx of sacked almajiri

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sokoto State Government on Tuesday said it is in serious consultation aimed at taking measures that would prevent the influx of almajiri sacked from other states.

The state’s Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Abdullahi Maigwandu, disclosed this in an interview with Daily Trust.

It would be recalled that some states in the north have outlawed almajiri system, raising fear that they might migrate to Sokoto.

Maigwandu said that they were consulting stakeholders on the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

The aim, he said, was to come up with workable measures that would religiously address the issue of almajiri in the state and prevent their influx as a result of ban imposed by other states.

He noted that the state had been in the forefront in the crusade, recalling that it was the first to introduced Almajiri Integrated Model Schools meant to curb the menace.

“Most of these almajiri are not indigenes of Sokoto state, some came from neighbouring states and there are others that came from the Niger Republic,” he stated.

“This is why we are consulting relevant stakeholders, including the Sultan on how best we can handle the matter. We don’t want to rush in taking decision,” he added.

On the planned adoption of Indonesian designed model of Almajirchi, the Commissioner said it was on course adding that it was part of their consultation.

However, a Public Affairs Commentator, Malam Nura Attajiri, cautioned the state against taking a hasty decision.

According to him, the issue of Almajiri needs both short, medium and long term plans to be tackled.

“We should not do what will further aggravate our fragile security situation in the state,” he said.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App