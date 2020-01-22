Sokoto govt approves N30,000 minimum wage

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sokoto state Executive Council on Wednesday approved the full implementation of the new national minimum wage and consequential adjustment to state civil servants.

This was contained in a statement signed by Muhammad Bello, the Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the Governor.

According to the statement, the state’s Commissioner of Information, Isah Bajini Galadanci, stated this while speaking on the outcome of the state executive council meeting held at the Council Chamber, Government House, in Sokoto.

It said the council approved all the recommendations of the joint committee between labour unions and the state government’s implementation committee.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“Alhaji Isah also explained that the implementation of the new minimum wage will take effect at the end of January 2020,”the statement noted.

“Also speaking, the Head of Service, Alhaji Buhari Bello Kware, said the sum of N30,000 minimum wage has been approved to be paid to staff on Levels 1-6 while those on Levels 7-8 will have 22% increase and those on Levels 9-10 will have 17% increase,” it added.

The statement noted that the state government’s staff on Levels 12-14 would have 12% raise while those on Level 15 and above would have 9% increment.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App