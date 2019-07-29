Sokoto government secures release of 3 captives

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sokoto State Committee on Negotiations has secured the release of three persons held in captivity for over two months by bandits.

They included 7-year-old Adamu Rufai, Amadu Rufai,16 and 60-year-old Alhaji Musa Danbuwa Sabon Birni from Sabon Birni local Government area of Sokoto.

According to Director of Press to Sokoto Deputy Governor, Aminu Abdullahi Abubakar, they were captured during the month of Ramadan.

The Sokoto State Commissioner for Careers and Security, retired colonel Garba Moyi, handed over the rescued three to the State Deputy Governor Hon. Maniru Muhammad Dan’iya at the Government House, Sokoto.

The negotiations yielded this release without paying a dime, he disclosed.

Moyi added that from the report made available to the state government, the three were the last people captured in Sokoto.

In a remark, Deputy Governor Dan’iya pointed out that the efforts of Governor Aminu Tambuwal to rescue all Sokoto state captives was yielding positive results without any payment made.

“Governor Tambuwal was happy to have heard that no other captured person is in the hands of the bandits as of today,” he revealed.

Dan’Iya said the Governor directed his personal physician to check their health status before handing them over to their families.

He lauded the Governor for making the negotiations and rescue, a priority.

