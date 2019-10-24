Sokoto government recovers 102 assorted arms from bandits

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has handed over 102 arms recovered from repentant bandits to the police.

According to the Governor, 23 AK47, seven General Purpose Machine Guns, 50 locally made riffles and 2M4 Magazines as well as 30 empty magazines have so far, been recovered from them.

This, he said, was in compliance with the terms of the ongoing negotiation with the bandits.

“We have to arrive at a common stand to actualise a responsive approach that would bring peace, especially in the Northwest axis which is the worst hit by the menace,” he said.

He described the feat as a remarkable milestone, adding that it would not have been successful without the cooperation, support and understanding of all security agencies in the state.

“We will continue to embrace the concept to ensure the security of lives and property in Sokoto state, which we hope other states would embrace the Sokoto model,” he said.

Tambuwal said the government would work out strategy towards providing jobs for the repentant bandits.

