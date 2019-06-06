Sokoto gets new SSG

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has appointed the Ubandoma of Sokoto, Hon. Saidu Umar as the new Secretary to the Sokoto State Government.

Umar was the immediate-past Commissioner of Finance in the state.

This was contained in a statement by Tambuwal’s Director General, Media and Public Affairs, Abubakar Shekara.

The governor also approved the reappointment of Alhaji Muktar Umar Magori as Chief of Staff, Government House, Sokoto.

Tambuwal, who congratulated the two appointees, charged them to re-dedicate themselves to the service of the people.

The governor also prayed Allah to guide them in their assigned tasks.

