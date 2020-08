ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has sworn in Khadi Shu’aibu Sodangi Achida as the acting Grand Khadi of Sokoto State.

This is sequel to the expiration of the tenure of Muhammad Tambari Usman Yabo as the Grand Khadi of the state.

The governor charged the acting grand khadi to be upright and carry his colleagues along in the discharge of his duty.

The governor said his administration was planning to build more courts and houses to accommodate judicial officers.

