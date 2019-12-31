Sokoto gets new Grand Khadi, High Court judges

ADVERTISEMENT

Khadi Tambari Muhammad Yabo has been sworn- in as Acting Grand Khadi of Sokoto State.

Three new High Court judges; Muhammad Muhammad, Aliyu Garba Sifawa and Raliya Usman Muhammad were also swore-in by Governor Aminu Tambuwal.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony, the governor said the judges merited their positions on the bench.

Tambuwal added that their appointments followed due process.

He expressed confidence that the judges would handle their new positions with due dignity, integrity and commitment.

Tambuwal noted that the judicial officers in the state had shown great determination to ensure effective service delivery.

He said the renovation of State High Court was on while the construction of High Courts at Isa, Gwadabawa and Tambuwal local

government areas would be completed next year.

The State Sharia Court of Appeal would also be renovated and Sharia Courts constructed where necessary, he revealed.

The Governor assured that training and retraining of all cadres of judicial officers, judges, khadis and magistrates would be maintained in view of the importance.

