Sokoto gets 9 new Permanent Secretaries

ADVERTISEMENT

Nine new Permanent Secretaries have been appointed in the Sokoto state Civil Service.

The state Governor Aminu Tambuwal approved the appointments following the creation of vacuum in the service,Director-General, Media and Public Affairs to the Sokoto State Governor, Malam Abubakar Shekara disclosed in a statement in Sokoto.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new Permanent Secretaries are Alhaji Sa’idu Maccido, who was Secretary to the Sultanate Council; Abubakar Shekara, DG Media; Alhaji Ahmad Moyi, current General Manager, Sokoto State Water Board, and Alhaji Mu’azu Madawaki, Director with the Administration and General Services Department.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others were Alhaji Faruku Shehu the current Secretary, State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB); Hajiya Hauwa Abubakar, a Director General at the State Tourism Development Agency; Dr. Attahiru Maigandi, present Secretary, State Water Board, Aminu Aliyu-Dogondaji, who is the Director General, SACDP/IFAD and Ibrahim

Adamu, current Director, Information Services at the State Ministry of Information.

Shekara said the Governor congratulated the new appointees and urged them to maintain the commitment and discipline for which they had been recognized.

Tambuwal prayed Allah to assist them in their new tasks.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App