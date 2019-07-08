Sokoto: FRSC moves to integrate Almajiri schools into Road safety clubs

ADVERTISEMENT

Efforts are on to integrate Almajiri schools into road safety clubs, acting zonal commanding officer, Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states, Jonathan Adenrele Owoade has disclosed.

Owoade who is also Sector Commander Zamfara, said the move was aimed at inculcating road safety culture into them.

He was speaking at the second quarter special marshals zonal workshop held in Sokoto.

The FRSC commander called on members of the public to utilize the 122 emergency toll free line in reporting accidents.

He also urged members of the public to use the bye-pass capture for renewal of drivers licence.

