  1. Home
  2. Education
  3. Sokoto: FRSC moves to integrate Almajiri schools into Road safety clubs
ADVERTISEMENT

Sokoto: FRSC moves to integrate Almajiri schools into Road safety clubs

By Rakiya A. Muhammad, Sokoto Published Date
FRSC logo
FRSC

Efforts are on to integrate Almajiri schools into road safety clubs, acting zonal commanding officer, Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states, Jonathan Adenrele Owoade has disclosed.

Owoade who is also Sector Commander Zamfara, said the move was aimed at inculcating road safety culture into them.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was speaking at the second quarter special marshals zonal workshop held in Sokoto.

The FRSC commander called on members of the public to utilize the 122 emergency toll free line in reporting accidents.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also urged members of the public to use the bye-pass capture for renewal of drivers licence.

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!! Order Now! Limited Stock Available!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.