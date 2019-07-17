  1. Home
Sokoto: First batch of pilgrims leave for Saudi Arabia

By Rakiya A. Muhammad, Sokoto
First batch of Sokoto pilgrims will on Friday leave for Saudi Arabia. Public Relations Officer of the state pilgrims’ Welfare Agency, Yakubu Ayuba disclosed this in Sokoto.

He said a total of 3,300 intending pilgrims from Sokoto state were billed to perform this year’s Hajj.

He said adequate arrangements had been put in place to ensure a smooth conduct of the exercise.

According to him, committees had been constituted towards a hitch free pilgrimage.

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.