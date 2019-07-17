Sokoto: First batch of pilgrims leave for Saudi Arabia

ADVERTISEMENT

First batch of Sokoto pilgrims will on Friday leave for Saudi Arabia. Public Relations Officer of the state pilgrims’ Welfare Agency, Yakubu Ayuba disclosed this in Sokoto.

He said a total of 3,300 intending pilgrims from Sokoto state were billed to perform this year’s Hajj.

He said adequate arrangements had been put in place to ensure a smooth conduct of the exercise.

According to him, committees had been constituted towards a hitch free pilgrimage.

