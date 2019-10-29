Sokoto: EFCC raids INEC office, quizzes officers

ADVERTISEMENT

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Tuesday raided the Sokoto State office of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Some principal officers of the electoral body were reportedly taken away for questioning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials at the EFCC Zonal Office in Sokoto confirmed the raid but declined to disclose the detail of their action.

It could be recalled that the EFCC, Sokoto Zonal Office, recently arrested four officials of INEC for alleged diversion of over N84.6 million for ad Hoc staff allowances. The EFCC spokesman, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, had disclosed that the arrest was due to a petition by one Abdullahi Nasiru who wrote on behalf of all presiding officers that worked for INEC during the 2019 General elections in Zamfara State.

Meanwhile, some adhoc staff of INEC for the 2019 election said they got alerts for their allowances on Tuesday morning.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App