Sokoto declares Monday public holiday to mark Islamic New Year

By Rakiya A. Muhammad, Sokoto Published Date

Sokoto state government has declared tomorrow, Monday, September 2, 2019 as public holiday to mark the Islamic New Year.

The Permanent Secretary, Media and Public Affairs, Abubakar Shekara, disclosed this in a statement in Sokoto on Sunday.

He said Governor  Aminu Tambuwal approved the holiday to allow the Muslim faithful in the state to mark the Islamic New Year 1441 A.H which began  last Saturday.

“Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal enjoins the people to seize the opportunity to pray for peace and the security of Sokoto state and Nigeria as a whole,” he stated.

Shekara added that the Governor wished everyone happy and prosperous New Year.

