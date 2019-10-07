Sokoto: Court reserves judgement in appeals against Senator, two Reps

ADVERTISEMENT

The Court of Appeal, sitting in Sokoto, on Monday reserved judgement in the appeal against the election of Senator Abubakar Shehu Tambuwal representing Sokoto South Senatorial District.

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the Sokoto South Senatorial District election conducted on February 23, 2019, Senator Abdullahi Ibrahim Danbaba, had filed the appeal after the 2019 Election Petitions Tribunal dismissed his petition against Senator Tambuwal.

The Appeal Court also reserved judgements in the appeals filed against Member representing Rabah/Wurno Federal Constituency, Architect Ibrahim Almustapha Rabah and Member representing Gwadabawa/Illela Federal Constituency, Dr Abdullahi Balarabe Salame of APC.

The candidate of the PDP in the Rabah/Wurno Federal Constituency election, conducted on February 23, 2019, Hon. Kabiru Marafa Achida, filed the appeal against the election of Architect Almustapha Rabah.

Similarly, the PDP candidate in the Gwadabawa/Illela Federal Constituency election conducted on February 23, 2019, Hon. Halliru Garba Gidan Hamma, filed the appeal against the election of Salame.

The Election Petitions Tribunal, which sat in Sokoto, had dismissed the petitions filed by Hon. Gidan Hamma and Hon. Achida and upheld the elections of the two Members of the House of Representatives.

