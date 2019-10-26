Sokoto communities get water after waiting two years

ADVERTISEMENT

After two years of battling water problem, residents of Shariffai Quarters, Unguwar Rogo area Gangaren ‘Yankaji and those of Tudun Wada area, Sokoto have heaved a sigh of relief with the restoration supply to them by the State Water Board.

The affected residents said over the period, they had to resort to buying water from the vendors with the attendant cost and challenges.

Ward Head of Unguwar Shariffai Alhaji Sani Mahuta, representative of Ward Head of Unguwar Rogo Gangaren ‘Yankaji and Tudun Wada Alhaji Muhammadu Tureta confirmed the restoration of water supply from the state water board after two years

Acting General Manager Sama’ila Sanda Umar who led a Water Board team on an assessment visit to the areas, expressed commitment towards ensuring a constant water supply to all people of the state.

He explained that the blockage from Mabera Water Pumping Station was tackled and a new water line reticulated.

This, he added, was to boost the volume of water supply to the affected areas.

Umar urged consumers to ensure prompt payment of water bills, safeguard water facilities in their areas and report any problems for necessary action.

This would to enable the board to serve the state better and complement the state government’s huge investment in the water sector, he pointed out.

