Sokoto by-election: INEC reverses decision on APC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has clarified that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would remain on the ballot papers for Saturday’s by-election in Kebbe constituency of the Sokoto State House of Assembly.

A statement signed by the Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Sadiq Abubakar Musa, said by the provision of section 35 (1) of the Electoral Act (2010) as amended there was no provision for withdrawal or substitution of candidate in a by-election.

“Consequently, on the forgoing, the APC as a political party, will be on the ballot paper for the Kebbe State Constituency by-election scheduled for Saturday, March, 14, 2020, and that the candidate of APC in the election remains,” it said.

The Commissioner had in an earlier interview said the party would not participate in the election following the withdrawal of its candidate while the new candidate nominated by the party was rejected by the electoral umpire.

