Sokoto by-election: APC sues INEC for rejecting candidate

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto state has sued the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for rejecting its candidate for Saturday’s by-election in Kebbe constituency of Sokoto State House of Assembly.

The party also accused the electoral body of doing the biddings of the ruling party in the state which was vehemently denied by the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Sadiq Abubakar Musa.

It would be recalled that APC had written INEC, replacing its earlier candidate who had not only withdrawn from the contest but urged his supporters to vote for PDP’s candidate in the election.

In a phone interview with Daily Trust, the state’s chairman of APC, said the electoral umpire has no reason to reject their new nomination as the electoral act was silent on the dateline for the substitution of candidate in a by-election.

He described INEC as an extension of PDP in the state, because it is “biased”.

Reacting to the allegation, the Electoral Commissioner maintained that APC would not participate in the election, that any vote cast to the party was null and void.

According to him, this was a directive from their national headquarters, after perusing their request.

He challenged the party to prove their ” bias” allegations against them.

Musa noted that six parties would participate in the election and that they have made adequate arrangement to ensure the success of the poll.

