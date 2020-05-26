Sokoto scholar arrested for criticising El-Rufai regains freedom

ADVERTISEMENT

Police in Kaduna has released a Sokoto-based Islamic scholar, Bello Yabo, who was arrested and transferred to Kaduna State on Friday, for allegedly criticising the ban on Eid prayers and making disparaging comments against Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

Yabo had in a widely circulated video clip allegedly condemned El-Rufa’i and Islamic scholars in Kaduna State over the continuous ban on religious gatherings.

In the video, the scholar had allegedly criticised the Kaduna governor, and the State Council of Ulamah for allowing what he described as a ‘small bird’ to dictate to them.

Police sources had confirmed to Daily Trust as at Saturday that the arrest of the scholar was carried out by the police in Kaduna who transferred him from Sokoto to Kaduna to give statement concerning allegations against him by the Kaduna State Government.

However, as at yesterday evening, our correspondent gathered that Yabo was released on bail into the custody of a prominent Kaduna-based lawyer on Sunday night.

It was further gathered that he had insisted that unless the police could tell him the source of the alleged video, he would not comment since it was not the first time that his voice had been imitated or manipulated using modern technology.

When our correspondent contacted the Kaduna State Police Command, the Police Public Relations Officer, Mohammed Jaligi, said that he could only confirm that the Islamic scholar was released on bail on Sunday night.

