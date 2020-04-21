Sokoto bans private hospitals from treating patients with COVID-19 symptoms

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sokoto state government has directed private hospitals to desist forthwith from treating patients with COVID-19 symptoms.

It also said it has begun tracing all those that might have come in contact with the index case of coronavirus in the state in the last two weeks.

The state Commissioner of Health and chairman, Dr. Ali Inname, disclosed this on Tuesday.

According to Inname, they would commence active case search in various hospitals across the state.

“We will be visiting these hospitals to check their records. If we find any patient with one of the cardinal symptoms of this disease, we will check on him and assess his current condition,” he said

The Commissioner also noted that the orientation camp of NYSC in Wamakko local government area will be used as a quarantine centre for those coming into the state.

“They will be held at the centre for 14 days in order to know their health status before allowing them to mingle with the people of the state,” he said.

Daily Trust reports that the chairman of the state chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Dr. Sani Abubakar, was on Monday confirmed as the index case of the novel virus in the state.

