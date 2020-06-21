Sokoto Attorney General revokes bail of murder suspect

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sokoto State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Suleiman Usman (SAN), has ordered the revocation of the bail granted one Nafi’u Faruku who allegedly murdered his friend, Bello Muhammad over noodles.

The alleged offence was committed in September last year.

Daily Trust learnt that the suspect was released on bail by the Sokoto High Court 8.

In a phone interview with our correspondent, the attorney general said the suspect was released based on the submission of the Sokoto Correctional Centre that they were directed by their comptroller general to stop taking in inmates due to the coronavirus pandemic without taking into consideration that it was a capital offence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear our valued reader, we would like to hear your view about a membership club that we plan to launch. Kindly help us fill this survey.

“Based on their submission, all suspects were released on bail because even the police cells were filled up, but we attached stringent conditions to their bails.

“However, there was another circular by the comptroller general which set aside the earlier directive after we had complained to the Attorney General of the Federation.

“Now they are admitting inmates,” he said.

The commissioner said he had received the petition and ordered for a motion to revoke the bail.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App