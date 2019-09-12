Sokoto Assembly gets substantive Clerk

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Aminu Tambuwal has approved the appointment of Malam Abdulrazak Shehu as the substantive Clerk to the Sokoto state House of Assembly.

A statement by the Public Relations Officer and Media Assistant to the state House of Assembly, Mr Abdullahi Umar, on Thursday, said Shehu’s appointment takes effect from August 28.

Until his new appointment, Shehu was the acting Clerk.

Shehu began his career as Master III in the state Ministry of Education and rose to the rank of Master I.

He held the position of Principal Inspector of Education before transferring his service to Sokoto state House of Assembly in the year 1999.

He was Principal Research Officer, Chief Research Officer, Assistant Director Research, Deputy Director Research, Director Research, Director ICT, Deputy Clerk and Acting Clerk respectively before his latest appointment.

