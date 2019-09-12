Breaking News
Buhari vows not to inflict more hardship on Nigerians10 bandits gangrape woman, slaughter man in Niger village
  1. Home
  2. Politics
  3. Sokoto Assembly gets substantive Clerk
ADVERTISEMENT

Sokoto Assembly gets substantive Clerk

By Rakiya A. Muhammad, Sokoto Published Date

Governor Aminu Tambuwal has approved the appointment of Malam Abdulrazak Shehu as the substantive Clerk to the Sokoto state House of Assembly.

A statement by the Public Relations Officer and Media Assistant to the state House of Assembly, Mr Abdullahi Umar, on Thursday, said Shehu’s appointment takes effect from August 28.

ADVERTISEMENT

Until his new appointment, Shehu was the acting Clerk.

Shehu began his career as Master III in the state Ministry of Education and rose to the rank of Master I.

He held the position of Principal Inspector of Education before transferring his service to Sokoto state House of Assembly in the year 1999.

He was Principal Research Officer, Chief Research Officer, Assistant Director Research, Deputy Director Research, Director Research, Director ICT, Deputy Clerk and Acting Clerk respectively before his latest appointment.

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.