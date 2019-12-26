Sokoto approves N578m for transformers

ADVERTISEMENT

Over N578 million has been approved for purchase of 118 transformers, Sokoto State Commissioner of Information, Alhaji Isah Bajini Galadanci disclosed.

Briefing journalists on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting, the commissioner explained that it was aimed at boosting power supply in both urban and rural areas of the state.

He disclosed that the council meeting presided by governor Aminu Tambuwal also approved the purchase of 82 feeder pillars at the cost of over N73m.

Also speaking, Commissioner of Justice, Barrister Suleman Usman (SAN), revealed that the council approved the enacting of laws for the fiscal responsibility, revenue consolidation and integration.

On his part, the Head of Service, Alhaji Buhari Bello Kware said the council approved the proposal of the state chapter of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to purchase motorcycles for middle cadre civil servants in the state to ease problem of transportation.

He explained that the labour union entered into an agreement with the Heritage Bank to secure a loan of N2 billion to purchase motorcycles that would be given to the state civil servants on loan.

According to him, the state government would serve as guarantor and deductions would be made from the salary of the beneficiaries.

